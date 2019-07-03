“Hoops for Hopes” fundraiser happening at Northwest Florida

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Northwest Florida arena will be packed at the end of July with alumni from local high schools who want to slam dunk cancer.

Impact Emerald Coast is hosting for the fourth year the “Hoops for Hope” fundraiser where basketball alumni from Choctaw, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview and Niceville.

Each year the event raises money for a child who is battling cancer. This year the money is going to Kaylee Gordon, a 10-year-old from Fort Walton Beach who is going through a battle with leukemia.

The founder of Impact Emerald Coast, Jeff McDonald, said they chose basketball for the event because he was a former player at Choctaw and it’s fun to get the guys together again.

“It’s easy to bring those guys together because they love competing having fun with one another, a bunch of alumni, you know we used to beat each other up back in high school and we don’t mind doing it again in our older age,” McDonald said. “It’s just a lot of fun, seemed like a great fit something that we love, we’re passionate about and using it as a tool to serve our community.”