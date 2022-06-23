NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Quarterback Arch Manning of Isidore Newman school, the top prospect in the class of 2023 has committed to the University of Texas.

The grandson of Archie, and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning ended one of the most hotly contested recruiting chases in recent college football history.

Manning, six foot four, chose Texas over Georgia and Alabama.

Here’s the best of Arch Manning, highlights from 2019 to 2021.

He is expected to sign in the early period in December.

