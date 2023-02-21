COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP)Kobe Brown scored 17 points, Nick Honor hit a 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds left in overtime and Missouri beat Mississippi State 66-64 on Tuesday night.

Honor made two 3s and Noah Carter a third as the Tigers outscored Mississippi State 9-7 in the extra period. Dashawn Davis missed a jumper and Eric Reed Jr. the putback on Mississippi State’s final possession.

Missouri (20-8, 8-7 SEC) ended a two-game skid and collected its 15th home win, its most since winning 16 in 2013-14.

D’Moi Hodge added 16 points and made three of the Tigers’ eight 3-pointers. Honor and Carter each finished with 10 points. Tre Gomillion had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Tolu Smith scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Mississippi State (18-10, 6-9), which shot 26% and 0 of 10 from distance in the second half and finished 22 of 60 (37%) overall. D.J. Jeffries added 10 points. Smith made a pair of free throws with 8.7 seconds left in regulation to tie it 57-all and force overtime.

Brown scored nine points that included a dunk during a 15-5 run to give Missouri a 51-47 lead with 6:53 left in regulation and the Tigers didn’t trail again until overtime.

Missouri is 2-8 when being held to less than 70 points.

Mississippi State hosts No. 25 Texas A&M on Saturday while Missouri plays at Georgia.

