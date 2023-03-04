IRVINE, Calif. (AP)Justin Hohn’s 15 points helped UC Irvine defeat CSU Bakersfield 52-44 on Saturday night.

Hohn shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Anteaters (22-10, 15-5 Big West Conference). Bent Leuchten scored eight points while shooting 3 of 5 from the field and added seven rebounds.

Antavion Collum finished with 20 points for the Roadrunners (10-21, 6-14). Cameron Smith added 12 points and eight rebounds for CSU Bakersfield. In addition, Dalph Panopio finished with eight points and six rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.