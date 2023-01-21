FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Isaiah Hill had 28 points in Fresno State’s 76-63 victory against UNLV on Saturday night.

Hill had five assists for the Bulldogs (7-11, 3-4 Mountain West Conference). Eduardo Andre scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 13 rebounds and four blocks. Jordan Campbell went 4 of 4 from the field to finish with nine points.

Elijah Harkless finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Rebels (12-7, 1-6). Keshon Gilbert added 11 points for UNLV. Keyshawn Hall also put up 10 points.

Fresno State took the lead with 19:21 left in the first half and never looked back. Hill led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 37-33 at the break. Hill scored 15 points in the second half as Fresno State went on to secure the victory.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Fresno State visits Boise State while UNLV hosts Wyoming.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.