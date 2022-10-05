FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP)Gonzalo Higuain scored two goals in his first match since announcing he will retire after the season, and Inter Miami clinched a playoff spot with a 4-1 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night.

Higuain gave Miami a 2-0 lead in the 38th minute and his penalty kick in the 52nd made it 3-0.

The 34-year-old striker joined Miami in September 2020. He has 16 league goals this season, including 14 in his last 16 matches, and 29 goals in 66 games with Miami.

Miami (14-13-6) also got goals from Ariel Lassiter and Leonardo Campana.

Ercan Kara scored the lone goal for Orlando (13-14-6) to cap the scoring in the 71st minute.

Both teams play Sunday, with Miami hosting Montreal while Orlando hosts the Columbus Crew.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.