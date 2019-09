PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A few area volleyball teams in action Tuesday night.

South Walton swept Marianna 3-0 in Santa Rosa Beach. The Seahawks and Bulldogs will be back in action on Thursday against each other.

Arnold beat Wakulla 3-1 at home. The Marlins are 5-1 overall and take on Tate High School on Wednesday.

Holmes County picked up the win over Vernon 3-2. Holmes County is back in action next week against Bethlehem and Vernon takes on Wewahitchka on Wednesday.