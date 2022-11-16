BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Keith Higgins Jr. scored 15 points as Lehigh beat Marist 64-54 on Wednesday night.

Higgins added five rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (2-2). Jakob Alamudun scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Evan Taylor shot 3 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Red Foxes (1-2) were led by Anthony Cooper, who recorded 16 points and two steals. Isaiah Brickner added 11 points and Patrick Gardner had seven points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.