LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP)Tina Hermann of Germany had the fastest time in both heats to win a women’s skeleton race Friday, while Kelly Curtis of the U.S. won a World Cup medal for the first time.

Hermann led a 1-2 finish for Germany, which also had Susanne Kreher take the silver. Curtis was eighth after the first heat, but soared up the standings by posting the second-best time in the second heat.

Curtis set a career-best finish for the second consecutive race; she was fifth at the World Cup stop in Park City, Utah, two weeks ago.

Kendall Wesenberg was seventh for the U.S. women, and Hallie Clarke was 18th.

In the men’s race, Matt Weston of Britain was the winner, with Germany’s Christopher Grotheer second and Seunggi Jung of Korea third. Austin Florian was sixth for the U.S., with Andrew Blaser 13th.

