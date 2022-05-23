BOSTON (AP)Celtics point guard and Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart was ruled out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against Miami, joining Heat guard Tyler Herro on the sidelines for Monday night’s game.

The Celtics said about an hour before the scheduled tipoff that Smart was out with a sprained right ankle. The Heat said Monday morning that Herro, who has a groin strain, would not play.

Boston coach Ime Udoka said All-Star forward Jayson Tatum would play; he left Game 3 on Saturday with a shoulder impingement but returned to finish the game, which Boston lost to fall behind 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Center Robert Williams III was also listed as available on the pregame injury report.

Herro, who missed the final eight minutes of the Heat’s 109-103 victory in Game 3, is one of several Miami players who left the game nursing ailments.

All-Star Jimmy Butler was in the starting lineup after sitting out the entire second half of the third game with swelling in his right knee. Kyle Lowry (strained left hamstring), Max Strus (strained hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (left knee irritation) were also listed as starters.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports