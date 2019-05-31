Head Men's basketball coach Steve DeMeo leaves Northwest Florida

NICEVILLE, Fla. - Northwest Florida is losing a great coach.

Raiders head men's basketball coach Steve DeMeo will be heading up north to join Mike Anderson's staff at St. John's University. He will be an assistant coach there.

In DeMeo's six years with the Raiders, he has an overall record of 170-27. He's had five straight conference titles, four state titles and won the 2015 National Championship.

DeMeo said he was sad to leave the Raiders family, but excited to start this new journey.

"It's an opportunity to take the next step in my career. Being with a coach like Coach Anderson, and being at St. John's which is a dream school to work at," DeMeo said. "It's bittersweet because I love Northwest Florida and it's actually helped mold me as a person and as a coach for the last six years. It's really helped me develop and I'm definitely gonna miss the place, it's a very special place. Anything I can do to help them out, I will, because it's a great place."