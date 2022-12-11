HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Nigel Hawkins’ 20 points helped SFA defeat Paul Quinn 103-40 on Sunday.

Hawkins shot 6 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the ‘Jacks (5-4). Sadaidriene Hall added 19 points while finishing 9 of 10 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Latrell Jossell shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Tigers (0-4) were led in scoring by Sama’zha Hart, who finished with 15 points. Mohammed Bensalah added eight points and eight rebounds for Paul Quinn. Trevoin Shaw also recorded six points.

