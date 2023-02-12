COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Joey Hauser scored 23 points to help Michigan State beat Ohio State 62-41 on Sunday, handing the Buckeyes their sixth straight defeat.

Hauser sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, and grabbed eight rebounds for the Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten Conference). Tyson Walker added 10 points and Jaden Akins finished with eight points and nine boards.

Sean McNeil led the Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11) with 10 points off the bench. Bruce Thornton had nine points and five rebounds.

Hauser scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range, Michigan State held Ohio State to 19% shooting in the first half and the Spartans led 27-14. The Buckeyes made just 5 of 26 shots, including 3 of 15 from beyond the arc, and 1 of 2 free throws. The Spartans shot 40% – 3 of 11 from distance – and didn’t attempt a foul shot. Michigan State scored eight points off of eight Ohio State turnovers, while the Buckeyes forced five turnovers and failed to score off any of them.

A.J. Hoggard hit a jumper to open the second half, pushing the Spartans’ advantage to 15. Ohio State chipped away at the lead, pulling within 38-33 on back-to-back baskets by Brice Sensabaugh with 11:24 left to play. The Buckeyes would get no closer.

Hauser answered with a 3-pointer and Walker hit back-to-back jumpers in a 13-2 run as the Spartans upped their lead to 51-35. Hauser’s 3-pointer with 1:37 remaining gave Michigan State its biggest lead at 23 and capped off a late-game 24-6 spurt.

Michigan State shot 46% overall and hit 7 of 22 from distance. Carson Cooper shot and made the only free throw attempted by the Spartans in the game.

Ohio State made only 17 of 60 shots (28%), including 6 of 29 from distance (21%), and didn’t attempt a free throw in the second half. The Buckeyes totaled just five assists.

