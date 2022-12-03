LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Rayshon Harrison’s 21 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Wyoming 66-58 on Saturday night.

Harrison shot 6 for 16 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Antelopes (7-2). Gabe McGlothan scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Josh Baker scored 11.

Jake Kyman finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys (3-5). Hunter Maldonado added 12 points, four assists and two steals.

Grand Canyon led Wyoming at the half, 31-30, with Harrison (13 points) their high scorer before the break.

