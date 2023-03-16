ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)Justin Harmon’s 32 points led Utah Valley over New Mexico 83-69 on Wednesday night in the NIT.

Harmon shot 13 for 20 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Wolverines (26-8). Tim Fuller added 14 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the foul line, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Trey Woodbury recorded 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and was 4-of-13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).

Morris Udeze led the Lobos (22-12) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and 19 rebounds. Jaelen House added 14 points, five assists and four steals for New Mexico. In addition, Josiah Allick had nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Utah Valley took the lead with 9:23 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 46-33 at halftime, with Harmon racking up 20 points. Utah Valley pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 20 points. They outscored New Mexico by one point in the final half, as Harmon led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.