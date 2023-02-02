HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Kyrese Mullen scored 19 points as Hampton beat William & Mary 62-57 on Thursday night.

Mullen also contributed 14 rebounds for the Pirates (6-17, 3-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Jordan Nesbitt scored 17 points, shooting 7 of 17 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Raymond Bethea Jr. was 3 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Anders Nelson finished with 13 points and five assists for the Tribe (9-15, 4-7). Gabe Dorsey added 10 points for William & Mary. Jack Karasinski also recorded nine points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.