LAS VEGAS (AP)Jake Haener passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns – including two long ones to Jalen Moreno-Cropper – and Fresno State held off UNLV 37-30 on Friday night.

Quarterback Doug Brumfield’s 5-yard touchdown run and field goals covering 43, 48 and 27 yards left UNLV leading 16-14 at halftime.

Fresno State (6-4, 5-1 Mountain West Conference) kept pace with Haener’s 33-yard scoring strike to Moreno-Cropper in the first quarter and Jordan Mims’ 5-yard touchdown run in the second.

The Bulldogs grabbed a 17-16 lead on their first drive of the third quarter when freshman Dylan Lynch capped a 12-play, 67-yard drive with a 26-yard field goal. Haener added a 2-yard touchdown toss to Zane Pope before Gutierrez booted his fourth field goal to leave UNLV (4-6, 2-4) trailing 24-19 heading to the final period.

Lynch kicked a 23-yard field goal to stretch the Bulldogs’ lead to eight with 10:57 remaining, but Aidan Robbins answered with a 66-yard touchdown run and UNLV added the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 27 with 9:53 left.

Fresno State needed just three plays to regain the lead for good, scoring on Haener’s 65-yard scoring strike to Moreno-Cropper.

Haener completed 28 of 36 passes for Fresno State. Moreno-Cropper finished with eight catches for 164 yards. Mims carried 21 times for 70 yards.

Brumfield completed 18 of 34 passes for 172 yards for the Runnin’ Rebels. Robbins totaled 144 yards on 26 carries, while Brumfield ran 10 times for 60.

