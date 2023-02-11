HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Felipe Haase scored 23 points as Southern Miss beat Louisiana Monroe 76-67 on Saturday night.

Haase shot 6 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (23-4, 12-2 Sun Belt Conference). DeAndre Pinckney scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Denijay Harris recorded 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor. It was the ninth win in a row for the Golden Eagles.

Tyreke Locure finished with 24 points and two steals for the Warhawks (11-16, 7-7). Jamari Blackmon added 14 points and five assists for ULM. Victor Baffuto also had nine points and eight rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.