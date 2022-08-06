ATLANTA (AP)Andrew Gutman’s first goal of the season came in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, sending Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.
Ronaldo Cisneros scored in the 23rd minute – his team-leading seventh of the season – to give Atlanta United (8-9-7) a 1-0 lead.
Cristian Roldan scored his fourth goal to pull Seattle (10-13-2) even in the 68th minute.
Marcelino Moreno notched an assist on Gutman’s match-winner.
The Sounders took four more shots, but Atlanta United had a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.
Stefan Frei saved three shots for Seattle. Rocco Rios Novo had three saves for Atlanta.
—
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports