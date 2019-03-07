Sports

Gulf Coast women win quarterfinals game against Daytona State

Lady Commodores beat Falcons 76-51

Posted: Mar 06, 2019 10:47 PM EST

Updated: Mar 06, 2019 10:47 PM EST

OCALA, FL. - The Gulf Coast women's basketball team won their quarterfinals game in the FCSAA Region 8 Tournament. 

The Lady Commodores beat the Daytona State Falcons 76-51 to move them to the semifinals. 

Gulf Coast will take on Florida Southwestern Friday at 1 p.m. for the chance to go to the championship. 

