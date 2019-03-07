Gulf Coast women win quarterfinals game against Daytona State
Lady Commodores beat Falcons 76-51
OCALA, FL. - The Gulf Coast women's basketball team won their quarterfinals game in the FCSAA Region 8 Tournament.
The Lady Commodores beat the Daytona State Falcons 76-51 to move them to the semifinals.
Gulf Coast will take on Florida Southwestern Friday at 1 p.m. for the chance to go to the championship.
