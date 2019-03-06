Gulf Coast women prepare for quarterfinal game on Wednesday

OCALA, FL. - The Gulf Coast women's basketball team is playing in the FCSAA tournament Wednesday.

The Commodores are taking on Daytona State at 3 p.m. in Ocala. The Dores have a good chance of winning it all. They ended the season 28-4 and were 11-1 in conference play.

Gulf Coast is averaging 77.5 points per game, shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from the arc.