Sports

Gulf Coast women prepare for quarterfinal game on Wednesday

Commodores take on Daytona State in the afternoon

By:

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 11:42 PM EST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 11:42 PM EST

OCALA, FL. - The Gulf Coast women's basketball team is playing in the FCSAA tournament Wednesday. 

The Commodores are taking on Daytona State at 3 p.m. in Ocala. The Dores have a good chance of winning it all. They ended the season 28-4 and were 11-1 in conference play. 

Gulf Coast is averaging 77.5 points per game, shooting 43.8 percent  from the field and 35.2 percent from the arc. 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center