Gulf Coast volleyball’s roster filled with local talent

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast volleyball team picked up their first home win over Coastal Alabama South Tuesday night 3-1. The Lady Commodores had a lot of local talent contribute to the win.

The Commodores have eight local girls on the roster this season which just shows how much talent is in the area.

Gulf Coast volleyball head coach Scott Allen knows that too. He said that the school is a great option for the athletes in the area to stay close to home for a couple of years before they make the jump to a Divison I or Division II school.

Allen also said the talent pool will grow even more in the upcoming years because the sport is growing.

“When a handful of those girls go off, there are still more players in the area that are talented that can step in and play at this level and help us be successful,” Allen said. “I think we are gonna have a pretty good season this year and hopefully, open some eyes and let even the area know that this is the place that if I want to stay locally this is gonna be a good option for me.”

The Gulf Coast volleyball team will be in action this weekend in Pensacola. They will take on four different teams over Friday and Saturday.