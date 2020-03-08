Gulf Coast men’s basketball team wins State Championship

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)– The Gulf Coast State College men’s basketball team beat Tallahassee 71-63 on Saturday night in the NJCAA Region VIII Championship game.

This was the first state championship win for the Commodores since 1972.

The win was made even more special when head coach Phil Gaffney surprised the just before the trophy ceremony.

“Started out out in the parking lot, minding my blood pressure, heart rate felt pretty good decided to come inside no one knew who I was and at the end of the game decided to come down and share in the glory of what the guys got,” Gaffney said.

Interim head coach Scott Jackson said he didn’t even know Gaffney was in the building.

“I saw my players start running towards to somebody, so I’m kind of looking around dodging and then I see him come on there and I start running or I don’t even remember what I did I was just so happy to see him,” Interim head coach Scott Jackson said.

“That was the best trophy I could have gotten to see that man smile and be able to hug us and break it down with us one more time,” sophomore Cam Holden said.

The Commodores will find out their seeding for the national tournament on Monday.