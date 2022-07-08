LAS VEGAS (AP)Quentin Grimes had 24 points and eight assists, Jericho Sims scored 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field and the New York Knicks overcame Moses Moody’s 34 points to beat the Golden State Warriors 101-88 on Friday night at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Moody was 8 for 13 from the floor and 15 of 17 from the free throw line. Mac McClung added 17 points for the Warriors.

Jonathan Kuminga, picked No. 7 overall by Golden State in the 2021 draft, had four points and five of the Warriors’ 23 turnovers. The 6-foot-9, 19-year-old made 2 of 10 from the field, 0 of 4 from 3-point range and 0 of 4 from the free throw line.

Feron Hunt had 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting for the Knicks. Miles McBride had 14 points and seven assists, and DaQuan Jeffries scored 12 points. Sims had 10 rebounds.

BULLS 100, MAVERICKS 99, OT

Marko Simonovic had 27 points, 13 rebounds and blocked three shots to help Chicago beat Dallas.

Simonovic, a second-round pick in 2020, made 10 of 17 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free throw line. The 6-foot-11 center from Montenegro – trailing on the fast break – caught a bounce pass from Carlik Jones near the top of the key, took a dribble and threw down a two-hand dunk with 21 seconds left in regulation to make it 90-all and, eventually, force overtime.

A.J. Lawson and Jaden Hardy – a second-round pick in June’s draft after spending last season with the G League Ignite – finished with 28 points apiece for the Mavericks. Lawson made 10 of 16 from the field and 6 of 11 from 3-point range.

PACERS 96, HORNETS 84

Bennedict Mathurin, picked No. 6 overall in last month’s draft, scored 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting and Chris Duarte added 16 points to lead Indiana.

Terry Taylor had 11 points, Duane Washington Jr. scored 10 and Isaiah Jackson – a first-round pick, along with Duarte, in the 2021 draft – finished with nine points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Pacers.

Bryce McGowens led the Hornets with 17 points. LJ Figueroa went 6 of 6 from the field – including two 3-pointers – and finished with 16 points. Nick Richards added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Kai Jones had 12 points and nine rebounds, but went 0 for 10 from 3-point range.

CAVALIERS 99, SPURS 90

RJ Nembhard Jr. scored 20 points and Amar Sylla had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Cleveland past San Antonio.

Ochai Agbaji, picked 14th overall in last month’s draft, hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Malik Osborne added 13 points and Cam Young scored 10 for the Cavaliers.

Blake Wesley and Josh Primo – first-round picks by the Spurs in 2022 and 2021, respectively – scored 20 points apiece. Malaki Branham, picked No. 20 overall in June, had 15 points.

BUCKS 94, NETS 90

Lindell Wigginton had 17 points and seven assists, Sandro Mamukelashvili also scored 17 points and Milwaukee held off Brooklyn.

Mamukelashvili hit a 3-pointer and then made a driving floater before he found MarJon Beauchamp – who made multiple plays down the stretch – for a corner 3 that gave the Bucks a 93-82 lead with 1:17 to play.

Beauchamp finished with 16 points and A.J. Green added 15 for Milwaukee.

Cam Thomas led Brooklyn with 31 points and David Duke Jr. scored 22. Day’Ron Sharpe had eight points, 10 rebounds, three steals and a block.

TIMBERWOLVES 85, NUGGETS 78

Josh Minott had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Kevon Harris scored 13 points to lead Minnesota to the win.

Minott, a second-round pick in June’s draft, was 8 of 15 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Wendell Moore Jr., picked No. 26 overall out of Duke, and David McCormack added 10 points apiece for the Timberwolves.

Christian Braun – who, along with McCormack, help Kansas to the 2022 NCAA title – led Denver with 18 points. A first-round pick last month, Braun shot 7 of 10 from inside the arc and just 1 of 7 from 3-point range. Collin Gillespie and Matt Mitchell scored 10 points apiece for the Nuggets.

SUNS 104, LAKERS 84

Louis King scored 20 points, Ish Wainwright added 17 on 5-of-9 shooting – all from 3-point range – and Phoenix trailed for just 10 seconds.

Phoenix took the lead for good when Duop Reath converted a three-point play to make it 18-15 with 1:55 left in the first quarter. Wainwright was fouled as he hit a 3-pointer and made the free throw to make it 57-45 with 7:38 left in the third quarter. The Lakers trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Scotty Pippen Jr. led Los Angeles with 19 points and three steals. Paris Bass had 14 points, Cole Swider hit three 3s and finished with 11 points and Mason Jones had 10.

Max Christie – the Lakers’ lone draft pick (No. 35 overall) in 2022 – had nine points and eight rebounds but made just 1 of 6 from the field.

