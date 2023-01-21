SEATTLE (AP)Riley Grigsby’s 33 points led Seattle U over Southern Utah 81-60 on Saturday night.

Grigsby added three steals for the Redhawks (16-4, 7-0 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Tyson scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Alex Schumacher scored 10 points, while adding six rebounds. The Redhawks picked up their eighth straight victory.

The Thunderbirds (14-7, 6-2) were led by Tevian Jones, who posted 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Maizen Fausett added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Southern Utah. Jason Spurgin finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Both teams next play Thursday. Seattle U visits Sam Houston and Southern Utah hosts Utah Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.