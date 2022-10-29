ATLANTA (AP)Darren Grainger passed for 195 yards and a touchdown and he ran for 109 yards and another score to help Georgia State beat Old Dominion 31-17 on Saturday.

Michael Hayes gave Georgia State a three-score advantage on a 26-yard field goal with 6:20 remaining in the fourth quarter and Justin Abraham sealed it with a interception with 1:23 left.

Tucker Gregg added 52 yards on the ground with a touchdown for Georgia State (3-5, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). He became the leading rusher in program history with 2,165 career yards.

Marcus Carroll also rushed for a score for Georgia State, and Jamari Thrash had three catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Georgia State needs three more wins in its last four games to gain bowl eligibility for fourth straight year.

Hayden Wolff threw for 257 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Old Dominion (3-5, 2-2). Javon Harvey had three grabs for 124 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead.

