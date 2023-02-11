PITTSBURGH (AP)Dae Dae Grant’s 12 points helped Duquesne defeat Saint Bonaventure 56-54 on Saturday.

Grant added seven rebounds and four steals for the Dukes (17-8, 7-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jimmy Clark III scored 12 points and added four steals. Kareem Rozier added 11 points.

Daryl Banks III led the way for the Bonnies (13-13, 7-6) with 15 points and three steals. Chad Venning added 14 points and eight rebounds for Saint Bonaventure. Moses Flowers had 10 points.

Rozier scored nine points in the first half and Duquesne went into the break trailing 31-27. Duquesne used an 8-0 second-half run to erase a four-point deficit and take the lead at 35-31 with 15:44 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Grant scored 10 second-half points.

Saint Bonaventure’s made basket that would have tied the game at the end of regulation was reviewed and ruled to have come after the final buzzer.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.