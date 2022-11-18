AKRON, Ohio (AP)Dae Dae Grant’s 24 points helped Duquesne defeat Colgate 85-80 in the Dukes’ annual trip to Akron, Ohio on Friday night.

Grant added five rebounds for the Dukes (3-1). Tre Williams scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Tevin Brewer shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists.

The Raiders (3-2) were led by Ryan Moffatt, who recorded 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Colgate also got 17 points from Oliver Lynch-Daniels. In addition, Keegan Records finished with 13 points.

Austin Rotroff led Duquesne with 10 points in the second half as his team was outscored by nine points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Duquesne hosts North Florida while Colgate hosts Monmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.