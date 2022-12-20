HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Qua Grant had 18 points and Sam Houston beat Arlington Baptist 107-26 on Tuesday night.

Grant added five rebounds and three steals for the Bearkats (10-2). Lamar Wilkerson shot 6 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Ronald Mitchell Jr. shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Chad Jackson led the Patriots in scoring, finishing with eight points and two steals. Arlington Baptist also got seven points from Da’vione Stafford. Daylen Minor also recorded five points.

