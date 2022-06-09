ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)The grandson of retired Michigan coach Lloyd Carr has committed to playing football at Notre Dame in 2024.

Saline High School quarterback CJ Carr announced his decision Thursday night. He is ranked as the nation’s No. 5 quarterback and 20th player overall in the 2024 class by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Carr chose the Fighting Irish over the Wolverines, Georgia, LSU, Wisconsin and Michigan State.

His father, Jason, was a backup quarterback at Michigan and his mother, Tammi, also graduated from the school. Maternal grandfather Tom Curtis was an All-America defensive back for the Wolverines in 1969.

”I never wanted to go to college close to home,” said Carr, who lives less than 10 miles from Michigan Stadium. ”My family will always have a strong connection with Michigan, but I never saw myself going to a school in the state.”

Carr said he is excited about Marcus Freeman’s program and Tommy Rees’ offense at Notre Dame.

”I really connected with their coaching staff,” he said. ”I like what coach Reese is doing with their offense and the culture coach Freeman is preaching.”

Instead of allowing schools to recruit him this summer and during his junior season, Carr said he is committing early in the hopes of convincing other highly touted players to join him.

”Notre Dame has the top-ranked 2023 class and my dream is to be part of the No. 1 recruiting class in 2024,” he said.

Carr completed 64% of his passes for 2,696 yards with 28 touchdowns and four interceptions last season as a sophomore.

