Grand Slam tournaments growing at Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Hurricane Michael did not stop the biggest baseball tournament series from coming to town.

The Grand Slam World Series of Baseball is happening for the next four weeks at Frank Brown Park.

It's the fifteenth year that the event has been put on at the beach and this year's tournament is the biggest it's ever been with over 400 teams coming to compete.

Over 20 states are represented in the tournaments with a handful of local ones getting in on the action too.

It's a big deal to play in these tournaments because of the talent that comes out of them.

"When I see Buster Posey or Adam Wainwright or Josh Donaldson or some of these guys that are playing major leagues right now. Knowing that one time they were playing Grand Slam's tournaments in Panama City Beach, Florida," CEO of Grand Slam Sports Tournaments Larry Thompson Jr. said. "I think the last time we looked we got over one hundred players that are in some type of system, major or minor league, that have played down here and it's just gonna continue to get bigger and better."