LAS VEGAS (AP)Gabe McGlothan finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds to power Grand Canyon to an 84-79 victory over Seattle University on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

No. 3 seed Grand Canyon advances to play second-seeded Southern Utah in the semifinals on Friday.

Rayshon Harrison added 12 points and seven assists for the Antelopes (22-11). Walter Ellis scored nine.

The No. 11 seed Redhawks (20-12) were led by Cameron Tyson with 27 points. Riley Grigsby added 15 points. Alex Schumacher totaled 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.