GRAMBLING, La. (AP)Tra’Michael Moton scored 18 points as Grambling beat Alabama State 69-49 on Saturday night.

Moton was 6-of-15 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (22-8, 15-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cameron Christon added 15 points while going 4 of 10 and 6 of 6 from the foul line, and he also had seven rebounds and five steals. Shawndarius Cowart recorded 12 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line. It was the ninth victory in a row for the Tigers.

The Hornets (8-23, 6-12) were led in scoring by Jordan O’Neal, who finished with 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Christian McCray added 10 points for Alabama State. Antonio Madlock also had eight points. The loss was the Hornets’ sixth in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.