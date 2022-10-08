ATLANTA (AP)Darren Grainger threw for a pair of touchdowns and Tucker Gregg ran for two scores and Georgia State held off Georgia Southern 41-33 on Saturday.

The Panthers (2-4, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) built a pair of 17-point leads at 27-10 and 34-17 before Georgia Southern (3-3, 0-2) closed to within four when Kyle Vantrease threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Khaleb Hood with 7:29 left in the third quarter, Five minutes later, Vantrease threw a 24-yard touchdown to Amare Jones and the extra-point was blocked to reduce the deficit to 34-30. The Panthers countered, and Tucker Gregg’s 33-yard scoring run sealed it.

Gregg ran for 111 yards on 22 carries, and Jamyest Williams totaled 129 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. With 335 yards rushing, the Panthers have run for 200-plus yards in 12 of the last 14 games.

Grainger has accounted for 34 touchdowns in 16 starts (30 passing, four rushing) since taking over the starting role in the third game last year.

Vantrease threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns but tossed four interceptions.

Georgia State has won three in a row over Georgia Southern and holds a 6-3 series lead, which began in 2014.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25