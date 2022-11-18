SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP)Dane Goodwin scored 24 points and buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining to lift Notre Dame to a 66-65 victory over upset-minded Lipscomb on Friday night.

Nate Laszewski and Goodwin hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Irish (4-0) a 50-40 lead with 10 minutes left to play. The Bisons battled back and took a 63-61 lead on Trae Benham’s four-point play with 2:12 remaining.

Cormac Ryan scored in the paint for Notre Dame to knot the score at 63. Lipscomb went up two on Derrin Boyd’s layup with 1:31 left. Trey Wertz missed a layup for the Irish and Benham missed a jumper at the other end before Goodwin settled matters with an assist from Ryan. Boyd missed a jumper on the game’s final shot.

Goodwin made 9 of 13 shots from the floor, including 6 of 8 from beyond the arc, adding five rebounds. Laszewski, who was named the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the week, had 16 points and nine rebounds. JJ Starling scored 11.

Benham and Jacob Ognacevic topped Lipscomb (2-2) with 19 points apiece. Ahsan Asadullah scored 10.

Benham scored 12 of Lipscomb’s first 14 points and the Bisons stayed in front until Wertz hit from distance to give Notre Dame a 15-14 lead with 10:19 left in the first half. The Fighting Irish stayed in front until Benham’s four-point play.

Notre Dame and Lipscomb played each other for the first time. The Fighting Irish are 10-0 all-time against members of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

—

