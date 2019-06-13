Golf tournament raising money for 2019 Air Force Ball

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - If you are looking for a good excuse to miss work Friday, this might be just the thing for you.

The 2019 Air Force Ball committee is hosting a golf tournament at Sunny Hills Golf Club in Chipley. All the proceeds raised will go to the 2019 Air Force Ball.

It will be 4-man best ball format with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. It's $50 for the green fees for each player.

Event organizer Ryan Muha said he hopes people will come out to support the cause.

"Really it just comes down to heritage, you know Tyndall field was here back in 1941 and it changed to Tyndall Air Force base in 47' or 48'. We've been real tight with the community ever since," Muha said. "You guys need us and we definitely need you. We're your neighbors, we're your Cub Scout dads, we're there for you guys and hopefully, you can be there for us."