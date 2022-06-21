MILWAUKEE (AP)St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to what manager Oliver Marmol described as back tightness.

”He’ll experience it from time to time,” Marmol said. ”Usually he takes a day, it loosens up, he’ll get treatment and be back at it. That’s our hope.”

The Cardinals had made a late switch in their lineup Monday, switching Goldschmidt from first base to designated hitter and having Juan Yepez play first base instead. Marmol said they made the move to try to keep the six-time All-Star off his feet as much as possible.

”He tried to play through it yesterday,” Marmol said. ”It made sense to give him a day today.”

Goldschmidt, who was named the NL player of the week Tuesday, leads the NL in batting average (.339), on-base percentage (.417) and OPS (1.031). He ranks second in the NL in slugging percentage (.614), behind Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper.

The Cardinals trail NL Central-leading Milwaukee by one game.

