LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP)Sofia Goggia of Italy captured a World Cup downhill race for a second straight day at Lake Louise.

Goggia only got stronger Saturday, finishing with a time of 1 minute, 28.96 seconds. She withstood a late charge by Austria’s Nina Ortlieb, who started way back with bib No. 26 and wound up 0.34 seconds behind.

Ortlieb’s finish pushed Corinne Suter of Switzerland into third place.

”I skied exactly the way I wanted to in my head,” Goggia said. ”I was reading well the terrain.”

Suter was runner-up to Goggia in Friday’s downhill race. This was the third World Cup podium finish for Ortlieb. Her other two were in February 2020 and included a super-G win in Italy.

”I tried to ski with a lot of power, because it’s really icy,” Ortlieb explained. ”I thought, `Take your chance and push.’ I think it worked well.”

The 30-year-old Goggia is dominating the Lake Louise downhill track in a way not seen since the days of Lindsey Vonn. Goggia has now won four straight World Cup downhills on this course, including two last season. The retired Vonn had a streak of four in a row World Cup downhill wins at Lake Louise from 2011-12. She also had a separate streak of five straight (2006-09).

Goggia is off to a strong start in her bid to win a third straight World Cup downhill title – and would be the first to do it since Vonn captured six in a row from 2007-08 to 2012-13.

Mikaela Shiffrin skipped the speed races in Lake Louise to squeeze in more training for the tech events.

The Lake Louise races close Sunday with a super-G. Goggia won the super-G race at the venue last season, to go along with her two downhill victories.

—

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports