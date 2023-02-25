GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Jarred Godfrey scored 29 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Green Bay 78-61 on Saturday night.

Godfrey had five rebounds and three steals for the Mastodons (17-14, 9-11 Horizon League). Bobby Planutis scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Ra Kpedi shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.

Randy Tucker led the Phoenix (3-28, 2-18) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Clarence Cummings III added 10 points and eight rebounds for Green Bay. In addition, Davin Zeigler finished with 10 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Phoenix.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.