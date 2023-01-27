TORONTO (AP)Sean Johnson is the new goalkeeper for Toronto FC through 2024.

The 33-year-old free agent spent the last six seasons with New York City FC. Toronto FC signed him using targeted allocation money. Toronto conceded 66 goals last season, tying a franchise worst.

Johnson is a 13-year veteran of Major League Soccer. He played all 34 regular-season matches for NYC last year with a career-high 14 clean sheets.

NYCFC Sporting Director David Lee said in a news release that Johnson was ”a leader and fantastic professional” who played ”an important part in winning the Club our first MLS Cup in 2021.”

Johnson also has won 10 caps for the U.S and was part of the U.S. team at the World Cup in Qatar.

Johnson is a member of the executive board for Black Players for Change, a coalition of MLS players, coaches and staff working to make the game of soccer more inclusive.

—

