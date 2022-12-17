SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP)Joe Girard scored 19 points, every starter scored in double figures for Syracuse, and the Orange defeated Cornell 78-63 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive victory.

Jesse Edwards had 11 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for the Orange (8-4), who got all but nine points from their starters. Judah Mintz scored 14 points, Chris Bell 13 and Benny Williams 12.

The score was tied at 37 after a first half in which Girard scored 15 points and Isaiah Gray had eight for Cornell. It was 45-43 in favor of Syracuse with about 16 minutes left in regulation before the Orange went on a 20-2 run to lead 65-45 with 8:14 remaining. Syracuse went on to outscore Cornell 41-26 in the second half.

Nazir Williams had 12 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Big Red (7-3). Sean Hansen had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Greg Dolan had 10 assists. Gray did not score in the second half.

Syracuse and Cornell have faced off 127 times in a series that began in 1900. Syracuse leads the series 96-31 with a 42-game win streak that dates to Dec. 10, 1969.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25