MILWAUKEE (AP)Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 130-122 on Tuesday night.

The Bucks, playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the fourth consecutive game, shot 19 for 39 (49%) from 3-point range.

Fred Van Vleet led Toronto with 39 points. Gary Trent Jr. added 28 points and Pascal Siakam had 23.

Play got chippy and action was halted at 6:40 of the fourth quarter with Milwaukee leading 113-110 because of an altercation involving several players neat the Bucks’ basket. Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez was whistled for two technical fouls and ejected. Technicals were also called on Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby and Jamaal Magloire on the play.

Lopez scored 15 of his 19 points in the third quarter before being ejected.

76ERS 120, CLIPPERS 110

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Joel Embiid scored 41 points and the 76ers recovered after blowing a 14-point, first-half lead to beat the Clippers for their third straight win.

Embiid had nine rebounds and made 15 of 18 free throws before leaving the game with 2:53 remaining. Philadelphia fans chanted ”MVP! MVP!” as he raised both arms to encourage the cheers.

Tyrese Maxey added 22 points off the bench. Tobias Harris had 20 points as the 76ers closed out a Los Angeles sweep, having edged the Lakers by one point two nights earlier.

After getting outscored 37-27 in the third, the Sixers dominated the fourth. They outscored the Clippers 30-21 in a reversal of the third when LA rallied from 11 points down.

Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points to lead the Clippers.

NUGGETS 122, TRAIL BLAZERS 113

DENVER (AP) – Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and Denver won its 14th straight home game by topping Portland.

Jokic, who was 13 of 14 from the floor, finished with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Michael Porter Jr. had 23 points and Jamal Murray added 17 for Denver.

The Nuggets were without head coach Michael Malone, who missed the game after entering the league’s health and safety protocols. Acting coach David Adelman stepped in and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets didn’t miss a beat.

Lillard had his 214th career game with 30 or more points as the Trail Blazers dropped their eighth straight road game.

SPURS 106, NETS 98

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Keldon Johnson had a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds and San Antonio snapped a five-game skid with a win over injury slowed Brooklyn.

Jeremy Sochan added 16 point as San Antonio. Johnson was 11 for 26 from the field, including two key baskets in the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn lost its third straight. The Nets have dropped every game since Durant suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee. Irving was a late scratch due to a sore right calf.

Ben Simmons had a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for Brooklyn in the opener of a five-game trip. T.J. Warren added 19 points and Claxton had 15 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and four assists.

—

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports