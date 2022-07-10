ROTHERHAM, England (AP)Grace Geyoro scored a first-half hat trick to lead France to a 5-1 rout of Italy on Sunday, completing the first round of Women’s European Championship group games with the most lopsided result so far.

On her 50th appearance for France, Geyoro netted the opener in the ninth minute in the northern English town of Rotherham. Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino were also on target before Geyoro netted again in the 40th and 45th minutes.

”I was just back from injury and I wanted to start strongly,” Geyoro said, ”and that was important to me.”

Italy avoided conceding again in the second half and did claim a consolation goal through Martina Piemonte.

The victory puts France in control of Group D after Belgium and Iceland drew 1-1 in their opening game in Manchester.

France, whose women’s team has never advanced past the quarterfinals at a European Championship or won a major title, is the first side to score five goals in the first half of a group game.

Geyoro finished from close range for the first goal and the lead was doubled in the 12th minute. Sakina Karchaoui’s cross was parried by goalkeeper Laura Giuliani into the path of Katoto to score. Cascarino scored from outside the penalty area in the 38th.

Geyoro raced through on goal before rounding Giuliani and tapping into an empty net for her second. Geyoro completed her treble by volleying past Giuliani.

Italy’s night threatened to get worse when captain Sara Gama was shown a red card by referee Rebecca Welch for a late challenge on Geyoro, only for the decision to be reduced to yellow on a video review.

With pride at stake in the second half, Italy was rewarded for its resilience when Piemonte looped in a header from inside the box but the damage had already been inflicted by France in front of 8,541 fans.

There were 3,859 fans at Manchester City’s academy stadium earlier in the day. Iceland had called for the game to be played at the larger Etihad Stadium across the road.

Iceland’s chance to take the lead from a first-half penalty was thwarted by Berglind Bjorg �orvaldsdottir’s spot kick being saved before she headed her team in front in the 50th minute.

Belgium earned a penalty when Elena Dhont was fouled by Gunnhildur Jonsdottir and Justine Vanhaevermaet converted from the spot in the 67th to clinch a point.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir nearly put Iceland back in the lead in the 70th with a dipping header from a corner, but it was tipped over by goalkeeper Nicky Evrard. Belgium captain Tessa Wullaert’s shot was then saved by Sandra Sigur�ardottir.

The second round of group-stage games begins on Monday with host England playing Norway after both won their openers. Austria plays Northern Ireland in the other Group A game.

