JOHANNESBURG (AP)Nick Bachem pulled clear of the field with a faultless final-round 64 to win the Jonsson Workwear Open by four shots Sunday for his first European tour title.

The German carded eight birdies, four on the front nine and four on the back, to go to 24 under par overall and leave his challengers behind at The Club at Steyn City.

South Africans Hennie du Plessis and Zander Lombard tied for second on 20 under, with Lombard racing up the leaderboard with a 7-under 65.

The 23-year-old Bachem led at the halfway stage in Johannesburg but lost that advantage to compatriot Alexander Knappe in the third round and started Sunday one shot behind.

He hit the ground running in the final round, making four birdies in his first six holes.

By the time he made his seventh birdie of the round at No. 14 he had opened a five-shot lead over his challengers.

“I just had the goal to enjoy today,” Bachem said. “It’s just the beginning of my career so I just enjoyed it as much as possible and played great and got lucky that it was my day.”

Ockie Strydom, who has won twice season, was tied for fourth with Ewen Ferguson on 19 under and moved up to fourth in the Race to Dubai standings.

