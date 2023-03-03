Georgia Tech will look for a repeat performance from Miles Kelly and Lance Terry when the Yellow Jackets close the regular season against host Boston College on Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Kelly and Terry each made a season-best seven 3-pointers to power the Yellow Jackets (13-17, 5-14 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a 96-76 win at Syracuse on Tuesday. Boston College (15-15, 9-10) won its season-high third straight game with a 71-69 victory at Wake Forest on Tuesday.

Kelly and Terry were unstoppable in leading the Yellow Jackets to their fourth win in the past five games.

Kelly hit 10 of 19 from the field, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range, to finish with 30 points. Terry added 24 points by going 8-for-13 from the field, including 7-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Ja’von Franklin posted the fifth triple-double in Georgia Tech history with 14 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Kyle Sturdivant chipped in a career-high 20 points and five rebounds, as Georgia Tech won its first conference road game of the season.

“I think tonight was just about ball movement and the guys on the wing hitting their shots,” Franklin said. “Everyone was trying to move the ball to get everyone involved. We were emphasizing moving the ball and trying to break down their zone defense. We had to just keep moving the ball.”

Georgia Tech made a team-record 18 3-pointers in 40 attempts.

Boston College’s win over the Demon Deacons was much more dramatic.

Makai Ashton-Langford scored the game-winning layup with 2.2 seconds left after Wake Forest tied the game at 69 on Tyree Appleby’s three-point play with 20 seconds remaining.

“We ran a play to get him some momentum going to his right hand,” Boston College coach Earl Grant said of Ashton-Langford, who averages 12.2 points per game. “We told him to go make a smart play and he made a really smart play.”

Quinten Post scored a team-high 19 points, Jaeden Zackery added 18 and three assists and Ashton-Langford had 13 points and five assists.

The Eagles led 58-43 with 9:30 before Appleby’s three-point play tied the game to set up Ashton-Langford’s winner on Boston College’s ensuing possession.

Wake Forest’s long pass on the final play was intercepted by the Eagles near midcourt.

–Field Level Media