STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Andrei Savrasov scored 22 points as Georgia Southern beat James Madison 76-73 on Thursday night.

Savrasov added 10 rebounds for the Eagles (13-13, 6-7 Sun Belt Conference). Jalen Finch scored 18 points and added six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Carlos Curry finished 4 of 10 from the field to finish with nine points.

Terrence Edwards finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Dukes (17-9, 8-5). Takal Molson added 13 points and four steals for James Madison. Vado Morse also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.