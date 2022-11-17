Georgia will look to continue its strong start under first-year coach Mike White when the Bulldogs host Bucknell on Friday in Athens, Ga.

The Bulldogs (2-1) are coming off a 77-70 win over visiting Miami of Ohio on Monday, while Bucknell (2-1) suffered its first loss of the season in an 82-71 setback at Saint Peter’s on Tuesday.

Terry Roberts, a transfer from Bradley, led Georgia with 22 points while KyeRon Lindsay added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Roberts added four rebounds, three assists and two 3-pointers, while Lindsay went 6 for 8 from the field.

Lindsay is the Bulldogs’ first freshman to have a double-double within his first three games since Jeremy Jacob in 2007.

“We’ve got two or three guys that just play with contagious energy in practice every day,” said White, who spent the past seven seasons coaching the Florida Gators. “(Lindsay) has become one of those guys here in games very early in his career.”

Kario Oquendo had nine points and five rebounds and Justin Hill added 12 points as Georgia rebounded from an 81-71 loss at Wake Forest on Nov. 11.

Bucknell’s perimeter defense was exploited as Saint Peter’s made 11 of 23 shots from beyond the arc and led by as many as 16 points. The Peacocks also outrebounded the Bison 28-21, leading to 18 second-chance points.

Xander Rice led the Bison with 19 points and six assists, while Andre Screen had 18 points and two blocks and Alex Timmerman chipped in 14 points. The Bison shot 24 for 44 (54.4 percent) from the field, including 6 for 15 (42.9 percent) from 3-point-range, but just 17 for 25 (68 percent) from the free-throw line.

“I’m proud of the way this team has progressed,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said of the team’s start to the season. “If we keep progressing the way we have been going, I think we have a good future ahead of us.”

