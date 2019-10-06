Gators beat Auburn in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)– The Florida Gators beat Auburn 24-13 on Saturday.

Florida is now on a six game win streak even after mistakes were made in the game.

“Don’t usually turn it over lose four fumbles and win the game but to be honest with you what turnovers ended up being a push by the end,” said Florida Football head coach Dan Mullen.

The star of the game was Lamichal Perine who had a huge 88 yard touchdown.

When Auburn was recruiting Perine, they said he was too slow, so this was personal for him.

“Almost brought tears to my eyes just a big time atmosphere, big time crowd and I’m glad I was able to make that big time play,” said Perine.

Next up for the Gators is a game at Louisiana State University.