Greg Vanney was left unimpressed by the LA Galaxy’s display against FC Dallas, and wants the leaders in his squad to “step up” heading into Wednesday’s encounter with Minnesota United.

The Galaxy lost 3-1 to Dallas last time out, with Douglas Costa’s second MLS goal not enough to inspire a comeback from 3-0 down.

That was the Galaxy’s second defeat in the space of three games and coach Vanney demanded more from his experienced players.

“Honestly, it is what it is. Our group has been together more this year, so I’m curious to see how we bounce back in a quick turnaround and how we regroup,” he said.

“In the team, the group needs leaders to step up and corral the group. From us, in my perspective, I need to get us set up for the next game. The group has to internally respond as a group.”

Minnesota might provide the Galaxy with an ideal chance to bounce back, as they have lost three games on the spin following a 3-1 reverse to the Seattle Sounders.

“We just have to stop making the mistakes or we start changing personnel. We can’t keep doing it. It’s not like we weren’t prepared,” said Adrian Heath.

“I seem to be saying the same thing. I’m sick to the back teeth of it. We can’t keep doing what we’re doing. If teams are going to beat us, let them beat us through their good play. Not by us giving them opportunities by stupid mistakes. And that’s what we’re doing at the moment.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota United – Robin Lod

Robin Lod scored Minnesota United’s lone goal in the defeat in Seattle on Sunday, his fourth goal of the season. Lod has scored 13 goals for the Loons in MLS play since the start of last season, six more than any other player.

LA Galaxy – Douglas Costa

Costa has not yet lit up MLS as might be expected, scoring just twice from 10 appearances. Vanney will want the Brazilian to step up and be counted as he looks to get his team back to consistent form.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Minnesota are unbeaten in its last two matches against the Galaxy (W1 D1) after losing six of the first eight matches (D2, including playoffs). The Loons also recorded their first MLS win over the Galaxy the last time Los Angeles visited Minnesota, a 3-0 victory in September 2021.

– Minnesota have lost three straight matches for the first time since opening the 2021 season with four consecutive defeats. Minnesota has lost five of its last seven league games (W2) after going unbeaten in its previous six regular season games dating back to the end of last season (W3 D3).

– Galaxy conceded three times in the first 23 minutes against Dallas on Saturday after allowing four total goals in their previous seven MLS games. It was the fastest from kick-off the Galaxy have conceded three goals in a home match since August 2010 against the Fire (19 minutes).

– There has been a total of just two goals scored in the Galaxy’s last three away matches (W1 D1 L1), including a 1-0 win over Austin in their last away match.

– LA have not kept consecutive away clean sheets in nearly three years, since keeping three in a row in May-June 2019.