Sporting Kansas City are still waiting on their first goal of the new MLS season, but coach Peter Vermes is not worried yet.

After opening the season with a 1-0 defeat at the Portland Timbers, Sporting KC drew 0-0 at the Colorado Rapids.

Ahead of their first home game of the year against the LA Galaxy, there are concerning memories of the slow start to last year.

But Vermes remains confident, explaining: “When I know what we have in our team and what’s there, the goals will come. I’m not worried about that.

“I believe that’s coming. Hopefully, that’s going to be this weekend.”

Having been away for most of preseason, then started with back-to-back road games, SKC are just happy to be back home.

“We’re excited to get the season under way here at home,” Vermes added. “The good thing is we’ve got a load of season ahead of us, a lot of competition ahead of us, and we’re looking forward to it.”

But they are also aware of the importance of quickly getting up and running to ensure there is no repeat of 2022, when SKC missed the playoffs.

“I think we went through it all and none [of us] want to be in the same situation again, not making the playoffs,” said Daniel Salloi.

“I think I can feel a lot more bite to the team this year than I felt last year.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sporting Kansas City – Erik Thommy

Thommy and William Agada had a big impact last year in turning Sporting KC’s season around – albeit a little too late. Now the star pair must ensure a quicker start to this campaign.Thommy has had nine shots so far in 2023 and must feel it is only a matter of time before he hits the goal trail again.

LA Galaxy – Chris Mavinga

While Sporting KC are looking for a fix up front, the Galaxy need to quickly find the answer to their problems in defense. New signing Mavinga came straight into the side against FC Dallas, only for the Galaxy to concede three. LA will expect swift improvement from an experienced MLS performer.

MATCH PREDICTION – SPORTING KC WIN

Victory for Sporting KC would be a seventh in a row at home, tying a club record, although it will need their luck to turn in front of goal. While they are yet to hit the net, only the Seattle Sounders (17) have had more shots on target (15 for SKC).

This is a fixture Sporting KC have enjoyed of late, however. They are unbeaten in four against the Galaxy and have lost just two of the sides’ past 14 meetings.

Defeat would see the Galaxy start with back-to-back losses for only the fourth time.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Sporting KC46.2 percent

LA Galaxy26.7 percent

Draw27.1 percent